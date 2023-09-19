VMV Racing makes Nitrocross switch after World RX exit

Belgian rallycross team VMV Racing will join the Nitrocross field later this season with a two-car effort in the series’ headline Group E category.

Viktor Vranckx will drive one of the team’s entries, debuting at Glen Helen Raceway in California on December 9-10. The driver of the team’s second car will be confirmed at a later date.

“With the unbelievable performance of the FC1-X combined with the world-class field of Group E, Nitrocross is the biggest and most exciting challenge of my career,” said Vranckx. “Nitrocross drivers are the best in the world. I consider many of them my heroes and I almost can’t believe I will have the chance to race them.”

The team’s move Stateside comes in the wake of its departure from the World Rallycross-supporting RX2e category – which it won last year with Vranckx. The squad publicly declared its displeasure at top-level RX1e competitors being allowed to compete in the development class after their own season was halted after a major fire at Lydden Hill, declaring, “unfortunately, we feel the title battle has been biased by the last announcement and that the championship values are not aligned anymore with VMV Racing’s vision of the sport.”

Vranckx will make his Nitrocross debut at Glen Helen Raceway in December. Qnigan/Nitrocross

The World RX1e season has been on-hold since the British round in July when Special ONE Racing’s paddock area and race cars were destroyed by a fire. An investigation into the cause by World RX and drivetrain manufacturer Kriesel is ongoing.

VMV Racing team principal Bert Vranckx added that Nitrocross’ rapid growth also made it an attractive option for the team’s next step.

“The series’ tracks, the media coverage, the festival atmosphere of the event and the social media reach make Nitrocross an unparalleled property,” he said. “Nitrocross is the next evolution of motorsport and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

VMV Racing’s addition to the Nitrocross field means that there are now 15 permanent franchise holders in the class, the culmination of an $11 million investment in the category since it debuted last year.

“We welcome VMV Racing to Nitrocross and look forward to seeing Viktor in action behind the wheel in Group E,” said Nitrocross president Brett Clarke. “We are honored that Bert and the VMV Racing team put their faith in Nitrocross and we are excited to provide a platform for the next generation of talent, like Viktor, to take their careers to the next level.”

Story originally appeared on Racer