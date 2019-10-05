VMI snaps 12-game losing streak vs. The Citadel, wins 34-21

CHARLETSTON, S.C. (AP) -- Reece Udinski threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres late in the game to help VMI snap a 12-game losing skid against The Citadel with a 34-21 victory on Saturday.

Brandon Rainey scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that pulled The Citadel (2-4, 0-2 Southern Conference) to 27-21 with 3:22 to play before Udinski connected with Herres three plays later for a score with 2:18 remaining.

Udinski threw three touchdown passes and was 25 of 35 for 335 yards. He also stretched his SoCon single season record to 252 consecutive passes without an interception. Herres had eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Ramsey ran for 97 yards and a score.

Rainey was 19 of 34 for 233 yards passing and ran for three short-yardage touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Raleigh Webb caught 10 passes for 110 yards.

The Keydets last beat The Citadel on Nov. 16, 2002.