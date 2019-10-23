VMI QB's interceptions-free streak is FCS record

(STATS) - The interception that VMI quarterback Reece Udinski threw on his final pass last season must have stuck with him this past offseason.

Udinski's 16th and final interception tied him for the second-most in the FCS.

This season, Udinski has cleaned up the mistakes - in fact, better than in any stretch in FCS history.

Against Mercer last Saturday, the 6-foot-4 junior pushed his season-opening streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 344, surpassing the FCS single-season and career records of 342 set by Portland State's Jimmy Blanchard in 1999. Udinski has been interception-free while attempting the second-most passes among FCS quarterbacks.

Running VMI's Air Raid offense, Udinski has passed for 14 touchdowns and a Southern Conference-high 2,314 yards. He's completed 218 passes for a 63.4 percentage, up from 57.7 last season.

"I just want to be great," Udinski wrote on Twitter.

VMI, under fifth-year coach Scott Wachenheim, has 4-4 overall and 3-2 SoCon records, the most overall and conference wins for a Keydets teams since 2008.