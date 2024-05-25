VMI named alum Jamaal Walton as the school’s new athletic director

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Friday VMI named Keydet alum Jamaal Walton as the school’s next athletic director effective in June. Walton succeeds Jim Miller, who announced his retirement in January. For the last 7 years, Walton has worked in the athletic administration offices at Washington, College of Charleston, Savannah State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

