Vlahovic awarded best striker in Serie A!

A special moment for our forward took place just before Saturday's Juventus vs Monza clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Dusan Vlahovic was awarded Best Striker of the Serie A season: the award was announced the day before by Lega Serie A, with this motivation:

The rankings were drawn up taking into account the evolved analysis of Stats Perform, created from tracking data recorded with the HawkEye system. The rating system, patented in 2010 with K-Sport and scientifically validated, considers not only statistical data and technical events, but also positional data. This makes it possible to analyse crucial aspects such as movement without the ball and thus optimal movements, game choices, and the contribution to the team's technical and physical efficiency, allowing for an objective and qualitative assessment of the performance. For the final calculation all matches played in Serie A TIM were considered (excluding the matchday 38).

TEAM OF THE SEASON

The Lega Serie A also announced the Team of The Season, a celebration of the past year and the players who enjoyed a solid campaign.

In addition to Dusan, Gleison Bremer and Adriend Rabiot were also selected as part of the Team of the Season.