Vladislav Namestnikov with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Vladislav Namestnikov (Detroit Red Wings) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 01/17/2022
Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-2 over the past 10 games.
The Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Bally Sports Detroit will have the telecast.
