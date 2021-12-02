Vladislav Namestnikov with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has called a plays for the last few weeks. Why is he already having regrets?
Manchester City matched Chelsea and Liverpool with Wednesday wins to keep the title race oh so close.
The Blackhawks rewarded 2018 seventh-round pick Josiah Slavin and he's likely to make his NHL debut on the three-game road trip.
The Detroit Tigers officially non-tendered left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd. He became a free agent at Tuesday's 8 p.m. deadline.
Chelsea unlock Watford's defense with a well-worked team goal, as Mason Mount applies the finishing touch after a surgical series of passes to get the league leaders in front.
Zhu is a former college golfer at Pepperdine with a champion tennis player for a father.
Tony Finau needed a replacement caddie this week in the Bahamas so he reached out to a very wealthy friend.
As Michael Carrick walked into the dressing room at Stamford Bridge to deliver his half-time team talk, he expected to see Cristiano Ronaldo among those in the audience. Instead, the player brought back to Manchester United to bring back their glory days was on the pitch warming up.
Lou Holtz doesn't like the way Brian Kelly left Notre Dame.
Why did the Red Sox give up Hunter Renfroe to reunite with light-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.? John Tomase breaks down Wednesday night's surprise trade.
Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner switching places? It's been discussed by Chelsea and Bayern Munich and would be an absolutely tantalizing transfer swap.
The Arizona State basketball team scored just 29 points in its game against Washington State on Wednesday. Yes, you read that right.
The criticism coming from Notre Dame's former All-America quarterback carries some extra weight.
Jennifer Eakins is here to help you rip off that proverbial band-aid and decide who’s no longer serving your fantasy team the way fresh blood has the potential to.
A fourth prospect in the last two days has announced he is no longer committed to USC in this 2022 recruiting class. Jaeden Gould, a four-star cornerback from Oradell, N.J., who committed to USC back in June over Penn State and other suitors, announced the news Wednesday night. Gould's announcement comes a day after four-star defensive back Ephesians Prysock and three-star wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Kevin Green Jr. de-committed from the Trojans.
Kelly suddenly left the playoff-contending Fighting Irish for LSU.
Adrian Martinez has been the starting quarterback for the Huskers since Scott Frost arrived on campus.