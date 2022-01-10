Vladislav Namestnikov with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, earning their second national title by beating Alabama on Monday night. The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011. Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first top-10 finish since 2006.