Vladimir Tarasenko talks ‘amazing’ Garden reception after scoring in Rangers debut

Feb 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When the Rangers made the deal to acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the St. Louis Blues this week, it set the hockey world abuzz.

New York (30-14-8) was adding a versatile forward who could strengthen the team's scoring depth. In 38 games this season, Tarasenko has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists). And on Friday, a 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken, it didn’t take him long to add to his season totals.

At 2:49 of the first period, Tarasenko gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead thanks to a pass from Artemi Panarin.

"I know [Panarin and Mika Zibanejad] can make a play, so I just tried to be ready," Tarasenko said. "I think sometimes we try too much. We enjoy playing with each other. It was a lot of emotions. Sometimes you try to overplay. .. Obviously it’s nice to connect for a goal. We hope more are coming and we play well every game.”

“I was trying to enjoy that moment. Great pass by bread and Vlad was right there,” Zibanejad said of the goal. “Great finish, and to get his first this early into the first game helps out a lot. It was fun.”

Tarasenko became just the third Ranger to score within the opening three minutes of their debuts: Norm Lowe (1950), Lane Lambert (1986) and Mike Allison (1980). And when he got that first goal, The Garden, properly, erupted in “Tara-senko” chants as the 31-year-old Russian took in the adulation.

“I was thinking I was mishearing,″ he said after the game. ”It’s amazing. I had a very warm welcome. It’s very good and I’m very excited. … It’s different because as a visitor you really don’t hear the crowd. This was exciting!”

Tarasenko finished Friday with two shots on goal in 13:58 of ice time while playing on the top line with Panarin and Zibanejad. That combination may help the Rangers stay toward the top of the Metropolitan division.

In the midst of their four-game winning streak, the Rangers now sit just four points behind the Devils and eight points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot. For Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, Tarasenko could be the key to catching those teams before the season is up.

"Just from meeting [Tarasenko] this morning, he's really excited and it's a great way to start his career with the Rangers, scoring on his second shift," Gallant said. "He's a great hockey player. He's going to help our team."