Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he dropped 42 pounds in offseason

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is determined to move back to third base. After spending all of 2020 at first base, Guerrero dropped 42 pounds over the offseason so he could move back to third again.

That's quite the transformation for Guerrero, who was previously listed at 250 pounds, according to Baseball-Reference. Guerrero's weight loss has been chronicled over the winter, but it's easier to see the gains he made now that he's in camp.

You can see the difference when comparing that video to photos of Guerrero last season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he dropped 42 pounds in the offseason. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Make no mistake, Guerrero is still a large man, but he does look trimmer in the spring training video. Size is always going to be a question with Guerrero, who some project as a future designated hitter due to his body type.

Dropping 42 pounds, however, shows Guerrero is determined to stay at third — the position he played throughout the minors. Guerrero was moved to first base last season.

Will weight loss help Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate?

Guerrero's weight never impacted him at the plate in the past. Guerrero crushed minor-league pitching on his journey to the majors, hitting .331/.414/.531 in four minor-league seasons. He's performed admirably with the Blue Jays thus far, hitting .269/.336/.442 over 757 plate appearances, but it's believed he can be even better. Perhaps the weight loss helps him unlock a new level at the plate, but it's also possible Guerrero naturally takes a step forward. He was always regarded as an elite hitter in the minors, and should only get better with more experience.

Where the weight loss can really help Guerrero is in the field. If Guerrero can stick at third base — and give the team passable defense at the position — it would make him a more valuable player. A move to first — or DH — may still come in the future, but Guerrero may have delayed that after cutting 42 pounds in the offseason.

