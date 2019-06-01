Vladimir Guerrero Jr. caps record-setting month for MLB homers

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The weather hasn’t even fully warmed up yet and baseballs are flying out of stadiums at record rates.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run in the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies to bring the league’s May tally to 1,120, setting a new single-month record. The previous mark was set in August 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s home run, there have been more HR this month (1,120) than any other month in @MLB history! pic.twitter.com/QgXe4gqzPn — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 1, 2019

The year of the long ball is in full swing as numerous records have already been shattered. The Seattle Mariners set a new mark for most homers to start a season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke a record for consecutive home games with a big fly, and it’s not even June yet. Individually, a whopping seven players are on pace to flirt with the 50-home run mark.

With the heat of summer right around the corner, there’s a high likelihood that more history will be made in the near future.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports