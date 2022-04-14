Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts three home runs as Toronto Blue Jays topple New York Yankees

Playing with a bloodied right ring finger after being spiked by an opponent, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. almost single-handedly carried the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

Guerrero slugged three home runs, including two off Yanks ace Gerrit Cole, and drove in four runs to move the Blue Jays into a first-place tie in the AL East.

Last year's AL MVP runner-up had already homered off Cole in the first inning when Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks accidentally stepped on Guerrero's hand on a play in the second inning. The game was temporarily halted so Toronto's athletic training staff could treat the bleeding. Fortunately for the Jays, Guerrero was able to remain in the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a two-run homer off Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium.

In the top of the third, he hammered a 427-foot line-drive homer off Cole to put Toronto up 3-0. He doubled off Cole in the sixth – prompting the pitcher to make a show of tipping his cap to the 23-year-old – then launched a 443-foot leadoff homer against Jonathan Loaisiga in the eighth for a 5-3 lead.

It was the second three-homer game of Guerrero’s career, matching a career high set last April 27 against Washington.

Guerrero now has four homers in six games this season after leading the majors with 48 a year ago.

