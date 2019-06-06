Vlade Divac, Kings 'trying to find out truth' in Luke Walton investigation originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Days after the Kings announced Luke Walton as their new head coach, the organization was hit with the shocking news that he had been accused of sexual assault.

In a lawsuit, Kelli Tennant, a former Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster, accused Walton of attacking her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2014. While the NBA and the Kings have contracted an independent law firm to conduct an investigation into the allegations, Walton remains a prominent figure in the Kings' organization.

For the first time since the allegations against Walton were levied, Kings president of basketball of operations Vlade Divac went on the record about the investigation into his head coach.

"We're taking the investigation seriously," Divac told The Sacramento Bee. "We're trying to find out the truth," he said. "The (investigator) was contacted by the Kings and the NBA. It's independent. So until they finish, there is nothing to say there."

While law firm Van Dermyden Maddux conducts the investigation, Divac is confident Walton will be his coach when the season starts.

"I am. I've known Luke for a long time," Divac said. "On the other issue, we are serious. That's why we (brought someone in). They are going to let us know and then we will make a decision."

As Sue Ann Van Dermyden continues her investigation, Divac, Walton and the Kings continue their preparations for what will be an important offseason for the Kings.