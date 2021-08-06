HONG KONG, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TickerWin, the leading market research firm, has released a research report "VIYI Algorithms offers data and hardware solutions for the smart chip business through the merger of SPAC and Venus". On June 10, 2021, VIYI Algorithms, Inc. (" VIYI Algo "), a Cayman Islands exempted company announced that it would go public through a merger with Venus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). In connection with the transaction, VIYI algorithms is valued at $400 million.



VIYI is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. VIYI provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI's services include algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI's long-term development.

Central processing algorithms refer to a range of computing algorithms, including analytical algorithms, recommendation algorithms, and acceleration algorithms. According to the CIC Report, businesses engaged in internet advertisement, game development, intelligent chip design, finance, retail, and logistics depend on the ability to efficiently process and analyze data with optimized computing software and hardware capable of handling the data workload. Bespoke central processing algorithms suitable to each customer's distinct needs help them achieve this purpose.

Currently, VIYI is focused on developing and delivering central processing algorithm solutions to customers engaged in internet advertisement and gaming, and intelligent chips. Moreover, VIYI's customer base is rapidly growing due to the increase in a general demand for more efficient data processing in various industries driven by the growing internet population and prevalence of AI. According to the CIC Report, revenue of central processing algorithm services derived from internet advertisement and online gaming alone has grown from RMB 2.2 billion in 2016 to RMB 6.9 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 32.7%. This market is expected to maintain a rapid growth trend, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the period from 2020 to 2025 in terms of dollar value.

In terms of the intelligent chip industry, according to the CIC Report, technologies that are critical to the intelligent chip industry have become increasingly mature since the beginning of the 21st century. Intelligent chips have also been entering into consumers' daily lives at an increasing rate as components to mobile phones, personal computers, and smart TVs. Since 2017, driven by the demand from emerging industries such as AI, smartphones, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, smart healthcare, and security, the global chip industry has grown from US$274.5 billion in 2015 to US$333.4 billion in 2019. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 7.5% per year, reaching US$515.7 billion by 2025 due to increasing downstream demand. Notably, the AI market has significantly benefitted from the development of IoT, cloud computing technology, and an increase in government investments. From a quantitative perspective, the scale of the core industry is expected to reach RMB 400 billion by 2025, representing an increase of RMB 350 billion from 2020 to 2025. The development of AI will be a significant driving force behind the monetization market for central processing algorithm solutions intended to optimize intelligent chip performance.

From the perspective of applications of VIYI's central processing algorithms in relation to intelligent chips, VIYI understands that AI — from cloud to edge or down to terminals — is inseparable from the ability for intelligent chips to efficiently execute "training" and "inference" computing tasks, which cannot occur unless the baseline software and hardware are optimized correctly. Moreover, industrial applications of intelligent chips are wide-ranging and include information infrastructure services, electronic products manufacturing, image recognition, voice recognition, machine translation, smart IoT, and other smart applications. These demands create a distinct market for VIYI's central processing algorithms solutions, while giving off better energy efficiency ratios during such data processing exercises.

VIYI's intelligent chip industry customers depend on VIYI to provide them with solutions for data processing and optimizing hardware. VIYI's centralized processing algorithm solution manifests in the form of reducing VIYI's customer's energy efficiency ratio through more efficient data services under optimization of algorithm software as well as through equipping instruction chip CPU with intelligent chips such as GPU, FPGA, and ASIC that have incredible computing power. Different CPU and intelligent chip combinations are fitted in accordance with the diverse requirements of data processing and various data type of other industries. VIYI also provides CPUs coupled with integrated smart application solutions. By delivering VIYI's products directly to customers, VIYI act as the bridge between upstream and downstream businesses in the CPU industry chain.

Currently, the chips applied in the AI field are primarily designed for specific applications and are unable to adapt to the needs of multiple scenarios flexibly. In order to achieve progress in the field of artificial intelligence, an intelligent chip must adapt to the requirements of various algorithms in different scenarios, provide powerful computing power support, and meet the application of terminal scenarios with high energy consumption ratios.

VIYI applies central processing algorithm to intelligent chip optimization. VIYI's central processing algorithm service has mature technology in chip performance improvement and software application, providing chip products based on solution services and technology development services for customers. Usually, VIYI provides customers with online technical services and support, and VIYI also provides customers with on-site technical solution implementation and technical support. Intelligent chips must be able to change the function dynamically in real-time to meet the changing needs of the software. Software defines hardware, hardware feedback software. Through the central processing algorithm to explore the specific architecture of machine learning, architecture feedback to the central processing algorithm to optimize, to achieve two-way optimization. If a chip is to be deemed practical, it must have robust scalability so that it can be used in more scenarios. The central processing algorithm can make more efficient use of the chip architecture, guide the design of the chip architecture, and transform the computing power into intelligence.

VIYI uses the central processing algorithm, the instruction chip CPU is equipped with GPU, FPGA, ASIC, and other intelligent chips with more outstanding computing power. In order to improve the overall energy efficiency ratio of data service, according to the different data of different industries and their various data processing methods, VIYI uses the CPU to carry different combinations of intelligent chips to realize more efficient data service under the optimization of algorithm software.

By using VIYI's powerful central processing algorithm technology, VIYI can provide chip optimization solutions for customers' personalized needs. VIYI provides its customers with the application scheme of the combination of CPU and central processing algorithm. Through more effective use of central processing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other technologies for chip resources and data scheduling, VIYI can meet the diversified needs of customers. VIYI uses the central processing algorithm service to realize the computing acceleration, data lightweight, and efficiency in the cloud computing application field.

Leveraging VIYI's central processing algorithm services, VIYI has achieved accelerated computing in cloud computing applications, data lightweight efficiency enhancement, and traffic monetization. VIYI's strength in intelligent chip optimization solutions business in satisfying the development requirements of mobile and data business has accelerated the transformation of the computing architecture of cloud service providers from a single to a diversified one. Under the multiplier effect generated by the combination of 5G and central processing algorithm service technologies, VIYI will facilitate the effective collaboration of and build an ecosystem for the "terminal-edge- cloud" application scenarios of VIYI's customers.

According to the CIC Report, benefiting from the development of IoT, cloud computing technology, and the increasing government investment, artificial intelligence market size is in the process of speedy expansion, and it is expected that the scale of core industries will reach RMB 400 billion by 2025, representing an increase of RMB 350 billion between 2020 to 2025. The development of the artificial intelligence market will drive the growth of the central processing algorithm intelligent chip optimization solution industry.

In the future, IoT will provide more data collection terminals, which dramatically enhances the data volume. Big data provides information sources for AI, cloud computing offers a physical carrier for AI, and 5G reduces the delay of data transmission and processing. 5G, IoT, cloud computing all put forward higher data processing, analysis, and other needs and requirements. The central processing algorithm intelligent chip solutions combined with hardware performance optimization, software algorithm optimization, and other vital technologies will make breakthrough progress in the future under the background of the increasingly mature emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, cloud computing, and big data.

