Vivid: The story of how blind fan Kolby Garrison experiences NASCAR

Kolby Garrison is an avid NASCAR fan. The only thing that separates her from most other fans is that she’s blind.

Kolby has been blind since birth, but became a NASCAR fan as a child when her relatives had the races on the TV and radio.

Kolby Garrison smiling during an interview

Now living in Greensboro, North Carolina, she consumes the races each week and has attended several races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

“Yes, I experience NASCAR and the world in a different way, but it’s no less rich, no less vivid, no less detailed. Just different,” Garrison says.

NASCAR Studios will explore how Kolby experiences experiences the sounds, smells and textures of NASCAR racing in a four-part, two-week video series coming to YouTube, starting Wednesday.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

