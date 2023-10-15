Viviane Araujo wants ranked opponent to inch toward title shot after UFC Fight Night 230

LAS VEGAS – Viviane Araujo beat Jennifer Maia with a unanimous decision Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 230 co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Araujo, who snapped a two-fight skid for her first win in 18 months.

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia

Araujo on the fight's key moment

“I followed the game plan to a T. I waited for her to use her boxing and overextend. I actually used my takedowns to keep her on her back. The best thing is when a strategy works. It makes me really happy. For me and for my team, I’m ecstatic. Not only patience, but keeping the distance was the key to this fight. We noticed she used her great boxing muay Thai to close the distance, so I waited for her to overextend.”

Araujo on the pressure of back-to-back losses

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Viviane Araujo of Brazil and Jennifer Maia of Brazil trade punches in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“Of course there is pressure coming off two losses and fighting such a great opponent. I owe a lot to my sports psychiatrist. She and I spoke every single day and she made me mentally very strong. My energy is great. I used the pressure to help me win the fight. You see me here: I’m in great spirits, great energy.”

Araujo on what she wants next

Viviane Araujo

“I’m ready. I’m not really hurt. I fought a great fight. I’m healthy. I don’t want to pick names. I’m ready to go whenever they want to give me a ranked fighter to propel me closer to eventually get a title shot. I’m game.”

To hear more from Araujo, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 230.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie