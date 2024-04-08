Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasdavicious teed up for UFC’s July 13 Fight Night event

A pair of women’s flyweights whose trajectories have been going in opposite directions are set to square off this summer.

Viviane Araujo (12-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) will take on Jasmine Jasdavicious (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event set for July 13, though a venue and location have not been announced. A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie on condition of anonymity since the UFC has not announced the fight. MMA Junkie’s Nolan King first reported the matchup.

Viviane Araujo (12-6) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3) is booked for July 13, multiple sources tell @Farah_Hannoun and me. Story headed to @MMAjunkie. #UFC pic.twitter.com/9S81MA3bN0 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 8, 2024

Araujo has dropped three of her past four fights, including a February decision setback against Natalia Silva. That reversed a win over former title challenger Jennifer Maia from this past October that stands as one of her signature wins.

Jasdavicious has won three of her past four. In January, she picked up the first post-fight bonus of her UFC career when she choked out Priscilla Cachoeira with a D’Arce at UFC 297. That was her first stoppage win since February 2020.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie