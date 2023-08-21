Vivek Ramaswamy: The rapping Republican who could be Trump's vice president

Vivek Ramaswamy greets attendees at the Iowa State Fair - AFP

Conservative hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy rapping at the Iowa State Fair will be remembered as one of the most surreal moments of the presidential campaign.

Wearing a red baseball cap, pale polo shirt and pale slacks, the 38-year-old tech tycoon belted out Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” with remarkable gusto.

What the largely white and rural audience made of the pounding urban beat at an event dating back to 1854 and best known for cattle and corn dogs is a matter of conjecture.

But Mr Ramaswamy is not a typical candidate - and perhaps that is why the 38-year-old tech billionaire has started soaring in the polls.

With Ron DeSantis floundering, the early pacemaker in the race to rival Donald Trump, it is the Hindu conservative firebrand who appears to be gaining traction.

Mr Ramaswamy’s penchant for rap goes back to his days at Harvard when calling himself Da Vek. He performed hip hop, albeit with libertarian lyrics.

2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair. pic.twitter.com/xUxlxUf3TY — The Recount (@therecount) August 12, 2023

His background, however, is pretty different from Eminem, a white rapper from gritty Detroit which, in fairness, Mr Ramaswamy admits.

“I did not grow up in the circumstances he did,” he said in a recent interview.

“But the idea of being an underdog, people having low expectations of you, that part speaks to me.”

It is perhaps difficult to claim street cred when you were raised in a mansion in Columbus, Ohio, worth an estimated $2 million (£1.56 million).

Mr Ramaswamy’s parents were successful before they came to America from Kerala. His father, Ganapathy, was an engineer and patent attorney and his mother, Geetha, was a psychiatrist.

Even with his advantages, Mr Ramaswamy’s academic and business achievements are impressive.

Initially educated at a state school, Mr Ramaswamy transferred to St Xavier High School before attending Harvard University, graduating in biology and earning membership of Phil Beta Kappa, arguably America’s most prestigious society recognising academic achievement.

Mr Ramaswamy speaks during a fundraising event - AP

At Harvard he dipped his toe into conservative politics, chairing the university’s political union as well as taking to the stage as rapper, Da Vek.

Graduating in 2007, he co-launched StudentBusinesses.com - a website for budding college-age entrepreneurs and started working on Wall Street for QVT Financial, a Wall Street hedge fund manager.

Already successful in business, he found time to graduate from Harvard Law School, a course he reportedly undertook for “the intellectual experience”.

In 2014, he left QVT Financial to set up Roivant, a pharmaceutical enterprise which specialised in developing drugs which had been abandoned by other companies.

Initially, the company prospered, having little problem raising capital. He was feted by Forbes magazine as one of America’s richest entrepreneurs under 40.

He was even accorded the accolade of being asked to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange – cancelling his honeymoon to do so. He is now a father of two.

Mr Ramaswamy holds his son Arjun - AP

There were also setbacks - in January 2021 he stepped down as Roivant’s chief executive to write books and develop his conservative political profile.

He set out his political philosophy in Woke Inc. Released in August 2021, it became a New York Times best seller.

His onslaught on woke philosophy continued with appearances on Fox News and the release of Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence, in September last year.

Mr Ramaswamy’s political positions are uncompromising often to the right of rivals for the nomination.

A practising Hindu, Mr Ramaswamy said he shared the same values as Christians.

He opposes any measures to reduce carbon emissions. Mr Ramaswamy also would stop aid to Ukraine, arguing that Kyiv should concede territory to Moscow as a quid pro quo for Russia breaking with China.

A Ramaswamy administration would send troops to the southern border to stem the tide of immigration, even though this would violate an 1878 law which outlaws the use of federal armed forces for law enforcement.

On abortion, he supports a six-week ban, but says the decision should be left to states.

Mr Ramaswamy has been fiercely critical of what he describes as “woke” corporations as he tries to nail his colours to the conservative mast in the culture war sweeping the US.

Affirmative action, he says, is a cancer on American life. He vowed to run the US in the same way as Elon Musk operates his businesses, pledging to slash government spending, wiping out departments like education.

An uncompromising supporter of Donald Trump, he has vowed to pardon the former president if he is convicted – a tactic which appears to be paying off with a growing number of Trumpistas saying he would be their second choice.

But far from being “Trump light”, Mr Ramaswamy has vowed to go further.

“I respect what Donald Trump did, I do, with the America First agenda, but I think he went as far as he was going to go.

“I’m in this race to take the America First agenda far further than Donald Trump ever did.”

Mr Ramaswamy toyed with running for Ohio’s US senate seat last year, before rejecting the idea.

Now he has his eyes on a bigger prize.