Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump’s ticket

Vivek Ramaswamy was third in the polls for the Republican nomination before Wednesday night's debate - Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Vivek Ramaswamy has hinted he would run on a joint ticket with Donald Trump if he does not win the Republican nomination, as he appeared to row back on previous comments he was “not interested” in any job other than president.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur said he believed he could only “reunite this country” as president, but did not rule out running with Trump if the former president and frontrunner wins the nomination for a third time.

Asked on GB News whether he would be “happy to be [Trump’s] VP”, Mr Ramaswamy replied: “See, this isn’t about me. If this were about me, sure. That’s a fine position for someone to have at my age.

“This is about reviving our country and I can only reunite this country if I’m doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement.”

He added that he had “fresh legs” and was “almost half [Trump’s] age”, but would ask him to serve as “my most valued adviser” in the White House.

Rumours of a joint ticket between the two men in the 2024 race were fanned by the Trump campaign’s praise for Mr Ramaswamy in the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, in which he emerged as a breakout star.

A self-declared “outsider” who has no experience as an elected official has pledged to pardon Trump for any federal convictions on “day one” of his presidency and continue his legacy in the White House with an “America First 2.0” agenda.

In previous interviews, Mr Ramaswamy has poured cold water on the idea of becoming the former president’s running mate, insisting that he could only change the country as he hopes if he wins the top job.

Last Saturday, he told Fox News: “I’m not interested in a different position in the government. Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming number two or three in the federal government.”

Mr Ramaswamy’s performance in Milwaukee on Wednesday drew the admiration of Donald Trump Jr, who told reporters in the post-debate spin room: “I thought he had a standout performance. I mean, I think that did what Ron DeSantis needed to do.”

Trump himself posted a clip of Mr Ramaswamy arguing he was “the best president of the 21st century”, commenting: “This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big win in the debate because of a thing called truth. Thank you Vivek!”

Mr DeSantis, the Florida governor, has floundered in the polls in recent weeks amid campaign blunders and jittery donors.

The latest polls put Mr Ramaswamy in third place, behind Trump and Mr DeSantis.

In the same GB News interview with Nigel Farage on Thursday, the Indian-American businessman said he would be “positive” about the idea of a trade deal with the UK.

Asked whether he would seek to revive Trump-era plans to strike a post-Brexit agreement, he said: “Yes, depending on the terms, of course.

“But I do think that entering stronger bilateral trade relationships with our allies is a crucial step in declaring economic independence.”

Despite initial appetite from Downing Street, the prospect of a trade deal under Joe Biden’s administration now seems unlikely after the president said he would prioritise domestic economic reforms over more bilateral agreements with other countries.

Mr Biden, who has Irish ancestry, has previously expressed concerns about the UK Government’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked about the idea in June, Rishi Sunak said: “For a while now, that has not been a priority for either the US or UK.”