Vivek Ramaswamy claims protesters 'rammed' his car

Mr Ramaswamy pictured on the phone while viewing the damage to one of his campaign vehicles - Owen Barbato/Scarlet & Black

Vivek Ramaswamy claimed his car was rammed by protesters on Thursday at a campaign stop in Iowa.

The 2024 presidential hopeful was filmed engaging with protesters, who objected to his proposals for the US education system.

He later tweeted that two of the protesters “got into their car and rammed it into ours”.

Police said the car had been rammed by accident by a woman visiting the area who was not connected to the protest.

Photographs published by MailOnline show the rear of Mr Ramaswamy’s rental car damaged by an apparent collision.

The website said protesters had been filmed calling the candidate an “a—hole” and making obscene gestures as he campaigned in the swing state.

A picture of the damage to Mr Ramaswamy's rental car - Twitter

In a video reportedly taken on the same afternoon as the incident, Mr Ramaswamy, 38, discusses his education proposals with protesters with placards.

He has suggested that the federal Department for Education be shut down and that education policy be run by individual states.

One protester said her mother worked in the education system and “deserves to be paid and respected”.

Mr Ramaswamy replied: “I think every person deserves to be respected. The beauty of this country is that you all have the right to express your opinions and you’re doing it peacefully.

“Even though I disagree with you, I’m proud of you for expressing your views.”

Another protester asked the Republican hopeful: “What is it like to be the punching bag of the RNC [Republican National Convention]?”

He replied that he thought both main political parties were “corrupt”.

A protester rammed their blue Honda Civic into the rental car, claims Mr Ramaswamy - Twitter

Two protesters in their twenties allegedly then crashed into his vehicle while leaving the site.

“Had a civil exchange with protesters today, right before two of them then got into their car and rammed it into ours,” he tweeted.

“These two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protesters shouldn’t be tarred by the behaviour of two bad actors.”

However, a spokesman from Grinnell Police, the local force, said the car was rammed by accident by a woman visiting a nearby restaurant who was not connected to the protest.

“It was reported on social media that two protesters intentionally rammed into Ramaswamy’s vehicle and fled the scene,” the police department said.

“Our investigation has revealed no evidence to substantiate that information.”

The police said the woman did not know who the vehicle she collided with belonged to, and did not flee the scene.

Despite the police statement, the Ramaswamy campaign stands by its version of events.

Tricia McLaughlin, who works for Mr Ramaswamy, tweeted a video showing a person in a vehicle next to the candidate displaying their middle finger out of the car window.

“Here are the protestors flicking us off as they laid on the horn and yelled ‘f— you,’ among other profanities, before reverse-ramming their car into ours,” she said, adding: “The police never contacted us about the statement.”

The video does not show a collision taking place.

The latest polls show Mr Ramaswamy is fourth in the Republican primary race, with the support of around four per cent of Republican voters.

He trails Donald Trump, the frontrunner, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.