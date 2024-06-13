Vitor Roque shows his Barcelona commitment to new boss Hansi Flick

An insight into the early efforts of Barcelona starlet Hansi Flick to prove his commitment to the club’s cause for next season has today been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and confirms that the Brazilian has already cut short his summer vacation.

Roque, it is understood, has been in attendance at Barcelona’s training ground every day since this past Monday.

As much comes with the January arrival in Catalunya’s capital doing his utmost to report for pre-season training in the best possible physical condition.

Roque is being put through his paces by a physical trainer, as well as a recovery expert, in daily sessions.

And, from here, the 19-year-old is returning to his home in Barcelona, to build his strength in the gym.

All of this of course comes with a view to impressing incoming Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick, after Roque’s first half season with his new club proved an altogether trying affair under the watch of Xavi.

Flick, for his part, is ready to afford a chance to his young frontman in pre-season, and, evidently, this is one which Roque intends to grasp with both hands.

