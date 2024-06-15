The Vitor Roque dilemma: Barcelona weigh two options

In the coming weeks, one of the decisions that FC Barcelona have to make is about the future of the young Brazilian striker, Vitor Roque. Having arrived at the club in the last winter window, the youngster has not been able to make the expected impact, and his future at the club is far from certain.

The Brazilian was unable to convince Xavi to give him an important role in his team, despite the big investment that Barcelona had made in him. But with the former midfielder’s departure, the striker has another opportunity to make a place for himself in the new manager’s plans.

As things stand, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona have two options to solve the ongoing dilemma regarding Vitor Roque’s future.

Their priority is to keep the youngster, at least till the upcoming pre-season, while Flick has also made it clear that he will have Brazilian in his squad for the next season.

In this matter, the new Barcelona coach also has the endorsement of Deco, who also wants Roque to stay and participate with the club in their upcoming competitions as Lewandowski’s deputy, and thus provide a good return on the investment they made in him.

However, despite this priority of the club, the Catalans also understand that they will have to register Roque anew this summer, and with their FFP problems, this would not be an easy task in any way.

However, FC Barcelona are prioritizing the registrations of other key players ahead of Roque. Thus, if Barcelona returns to the 1:1 rule, the Brazilian’s chances of remaining will be bright, but if he leaves on a loan, the Catalans have several in-house options to keep in the squad as Lewandowski’s deputies.

For this purpose, Barcelona have Ferran Torres, Marc Guiu, and Pau Victor, who are already present at the club, though the Blaugranes will have to reach an agreement with Girona to buy Pau Victor who spent the last season on loan at Barcelona.