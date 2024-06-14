‘Vitor Roque alternative’ offers himself to Barcelona – report

Real Betis forward Ayoze Perez has been offered to Barcelona for a very low price, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Perez has been making headlines lately due to his impressive performance during the 2023/24 season. He managed to score 11 goals and provided two assists, which earned him a spot on the Spanish national team for the European Championship.

One of the most attractive aspects of Perez’s situation is his price: only €4 million. Given the high quality of his play, this is considered a bargain.

This has led to Perez being offered to Barcelona and It is possible that some intermediary is trying to take advantage of the market situation to make a deal happen.

What’s the catch?

This offer does not mean that Barcelona will definitely sign Perez. It simply means they are aware of his availability and the conditions of a potential deal.

At present, The priorities for Barcelona are a defensive midfielder and a left winger. These positions are where they plan to focus their budget during the upcoming transfer window.

There is also an issue with the continuity of Vitor Roque due to financial fair play regulations.

Ayoze Perez scored 11 goals during the 2023/24 season. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Signing new players will require making space within their salary budget. This situation might force Roque to be loaned out to maintain compliance with financial fair play rules.

If Roque does leave on loan, Barcelona will need to decide whether to sign a new striker to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski or rely on their current players.

Their options include Marc Guiu, who is 18, and Ferran Torres, who can also play as a false ‘nine’.

Perez could be a coup

In this situation, Perez could be a good option. He is a versatile forward who can play on both wings, although he prefers playing on the left side and can also play as a central striker.

It is said that Barcelona had not actively pursued him but that he has been offered to them and remains an option, although not a priority.

Perez’s affordable price and reasonable salary make him an attractive target. He currently earns just over €2 million at Betis.

However, there is a clause in his contract that could increase his price to €12 million if Betis matches any offer from another club. This means if Betis offer Perez the same salary as the club trying to sign him, his price will go up by €8 million.