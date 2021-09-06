Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield, Anderson Silva-Tito Ortiz fights moved to Florida

The Triller Fight Club event that was set for Saturday in California is shifting coasts.

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort was set for Los Angeles until De La Hoya contracted COVID-19, which forced him out. Triller got fellow former boxing champion Evander Holyfield to step in as De La Hoya’s replacement against ex-UFC champ Belfort.

After the California State Athletic Commission called no joy on sanctioning the 58-year-old Holyfield vs. Belfort in a boxing match, Triller has pulled up its stakes in California and will put on the event in Hollywood, Fla., Triller announced following an initial report from ESPN.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD returns to the ring on September 11th, live from Florida to fight VITOR BELFORT. Buy PPV at https://t.co/GeLIvX7DIP Fight Card:

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort

Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva

David Haye vs Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll pic.twitter.com/7I2Y2qbFkH — Triller Fight Club (@trillerfight) September 6, 2021

“Triller Fight Club Legends 2” not only features Holyfield-Belfort, but former UFC champs Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will box on the card, which will air on FITE TV pay-per-view, reportedly at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Although the venue’s official site has upcoming ticket purchase options for the likes of Hall & Oates and Guns N’ Roses, as well as October’s PFL finals, the Triller event was not listed for sale as of Monday morning.

The Holyfield-Belfort fight reportedly will be eight two-minute rounds. It is not yet known if it will be sanctioned as a pro fight or an exhibition match.

Holyfield has not fought since May 2011, when he was 48. He’s most well known for his two fights against Mike Tyson in 1996 and 1997. In the rematch, he retained the WBA heavyweight title when Tyson bit off a portion of his ear during the fight and was disqualified.

Belfort announced his MMA retirement after a May 2018 knockout loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 in his home country of Brazil. A few months later, Belfort announced he was returning and would fight for ONE Championship. But a fight never happened, and he no longer is connected to ONE.

The Belfort-De La Hoya boxing match started as an exhibition booking, but was changed to a pro fight. De La Hoya has not fought since December 2008. After the COVID announcement, he issued a statement saying he was fully vaccinated, but still contracted the virus.