Vito Arujau withdraws from Olympic Trials

One of the world's most dangerous wrestlers will not compete on the grand stage.

World Senior Freestyle Champion and two-time NCAA Champion Vito Arujau announced Friday that he will not wrestle at the 2024 Olympic Trials in State College. The news comes after Arujau won his second NCAA Championship last month for Cornell University capping off a storied career for The Big Red as the team finished second in the country.

In an announcement made on Spartan Combat’s Instagram page, Arujau stated that he will be taking time to heal from a season filled with injuries which are now hindering him from descending down to 57 kg (Olympic weight) or 125.6 pounds. Arujau won his NCAA Championship at 133 pounds.

Considered the front-runner at his weight for the trials, Arujau earned a bye into the semifinal round based off of his world title status.

