Vitiello: Two options – Traore to be assessed by Fonseca on Milan return

AC Milan have several impressive talents among the Primavera ranks, and some of them had opportunities to leave the club to experience senior football recently. One of the players who had this opportunity was Chaka Traore, and he is set to be assessed when he returns.

At the present moment, Milan are in a fantastic situation with their young talent across the first team and the Primavera. Whilst the core of the senior side are in their ‘prime’ years, there are still some younger talents who are continuing to grow, which is very exciting.

The excitement rises when looking at the youth teams, though, due to the extensive list of young talent who are growing at Milanello. Francesco Camarda, Kevin Zeroli, and Jan-Carlo Simic are just a few to impress heavily, but another name who may have a future in the senior team eventually is Chaka Traore.

The winger left the club on loan in January, intending to experience senior football after some minutes with the senior team, which even resulted in him scoring in Serie A. Whilst Palermo had an option to buy the Ivorian, they did not take it, and now the Rossoneri have two options.

According to a report from Antonio Vitiello on Milan News, the youngster will be assessed by Paulo Fonseca, and he is ‘one of few youngsters’ who will have a chance to stay, possibly in the U23 team, Vitiello suggests. However, offers have arrived from Italy and abroad, so a decision will be made shortly.