Vitiello: New stadium and U23s – Milan take two big steps for the future

AC Milan are set to have taken two big steps towards planning for their future by the end of today, with developments expected on the stadium and U23 team.

As Antonio Vitiello writes in his latest column for MilanNews, yesterday the official approval from the Lombardy Region arrived for the program agreement for the construction of the new stadium in San Donato. It’s only the first step in the process, but the direction is the right one.

Having a Milan-owned stadium will bring €70-80m more every year as per projections based on existing stadiums. That means that in years – if everything goes well – Milan will have significant stadium revenues to add to the other revenues.

That is without mentioning the commercial boom that Milan have already enjoyed over the past couple of seasons and the growing appeal towards potential investors that would be generated by having a club-owned complex.

Then, the Milan U23 team should be made official by the end of today by the FIGC. Even though it has been talked about for weeks, it is something rare in Italy given only Juventus and Atalanta have one.

Milan are only the third club to have a team, and the club want to make it work as shown by the approval of a €12m investment for next season, plus the costs of all the adaptation work on the Stadio Solbiate Arno.