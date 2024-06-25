Vitiello: Milan receive two bids from abroad for Adli – the details

AC Milan received two offers from two European clubs for Yacine Adli, it is claimed, but neither of them have been deemed good enough so far.

Adli was on the fringes for large parts of last season and has been asked to perform some difficult tasks towards the business end. He has waited for his chance in recent years, even transitioning from being a playmaker to a mezzala and then to a regista to try and convince Stefano Pioli.

There have been a number of reports suggesting his future at Milan is not certain and that bids would be evaluated, but also that the club could offer him a new contract. Paulo Fonseca is now the head coach, and may wish to evaluate him in preseason camp.

According to MilanNews journalist Antonio Vitiello (via MilanMatters), Milan have so far received two offers from clubs abroad for Adli, and they are teams based in Europe though he does not disclose the league.

The first one was a loan with option to buy formula, while the second was for a permanent deal but with a low transfer fee. These two proposals have not been taken into consideration by Milan, the journalist adds.