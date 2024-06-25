Vitiello: Milan agree terms with Brazilian full-back and hope for deal under €20m

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with Spurs defender Emerson Royal and are now seeking an agreement with Spurs over a transfer fee, a report claims.

Having been linked with a move for Royal over the past few summer transfer windows dating back to the time Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara were the directors, it feels like the doors are finally open this time for things to happen.

The full-back has fallen by the wayside at Spurs a bit since the departure of Antonio Conte who deployed him regularly in his 3-5-2, and the player seems to be pushing for a move away as he enters his prime years.

According to Anto Vitiello of MilanNews, Milan have ‘moved forward’ in their pursuit of a new right-back to give to head coach Paulo Fonseca, who wants two more attack-minded players on the flanks of his defence.

The club already have an agreement in principle with the Brazilian and have done for a few weeks, the journalist claims, but they lack an agreement with Tottenham and will still need time to negotiate there.

In fact, Milan hope to sign the former Barcelona and Real Betis man on advantageous terms, i.e. for less than €20m in transfer fee, but will only accelerate after getting a striker in.

Emerson confirmed in a recent interview that Milan are in talks with Spurs over his potential transfer but admitted that nothing is done yet, hinting that he would be interested in the move.