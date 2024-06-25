Vitiello: Fonseca and staff already at work to fix Milan ‘disaster’ from last season

We are moving quickly towards the first few official days of Paulo Fonseca’s new era as the AC Milan head coach, and he is aware there is one thing he must fix.

As Antonio Vitiello writes in his column for MilanNews, the start of the new season is approaching. On 8 July it will be time for the ‘raduno’ at Milanello, which means the first day of training, while Fonseca’s first official press conference will take place.

From that, we will understand certain details about how the Portuguese intends to work but one thing is already certain: the new Milan coach will have to limit the injury problem.

Together with his staff, Fonseca is studying alternative methodologies on summer athletic training to put a stop to the muscular problems that have plagued Milan over the past few seasons.

It should be remembered that next season there will be even more games, the calendar will be much more crowded for Milan, so the first objective of the club and the new boss is to limit injuries.

Last year it was one of the reasons for the collapse between November and December as centre-backs in particular were dropping like flies. As Vitiello writes it was ‘a disaster that then affected the entire year’.