Vitiello: How ‘common sense prevailed’ in Camarda talks and Milan’s next planned step

Francesco Camarda’s desire to stay at AC Milan and extend his contract is what prevailed despite some attempts to break them up, a journalist has claimed.

As Antonio Vitiello confirms in his latest column for MilanNews, Camarda and Milan will continue together. He states that although some ‘tried to destabilise the negotiation’, in the end ‘common sense prevailed’ and the striker will stay.

Camarda ‘pushed to stay’, because he is a fan of the Rossoneri but above all because at 16 it is right to move forward in the club that helped him grow to that point, while Milan will do everything to prepare him for the big leap into the first team in a few years.

First on the agenda is the move to playing for the U23 team, which since yesterday has become an increasingly concrete project. In fact, Covisoc rejected the application from Ancona for 2024-25 and that means a spot has freed up.

As we reported first, Milan will take their place in Serie C with a new second team that aims to create a pool of 50-55 players that can move between the first team and the second team. The overall investment for the club is €12m, and a lot of the current Primavera stars will move up.