Vitek Vanecek with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Calgary Flames
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
New head coach Jim Montgomery's up-tempo style of play and aggressive mindset offensively have paid massive dividends for the Bruins early in the 2022-23 NHL season. We spotlight how much of an impact he's made for the Black & Gold.
Check out our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for every position!
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
The Kings again were on the wrong end of missed calls, as the NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Monday night's game against the Warriors revealed.
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]
Several of LeBron James' former teammates feel for him as he struggles to deal with the Lakers' lack of dependable 3-point shooting.
Stephen A. Smith slams the Nets for the team's conditions for Kyrie Irving's return, saying the team is trying to embarrass Irving.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
For two decades, Gary Patterson built up TCU football. Now, he's trying to help end the Horned Frogs' perfect season.
NEW YORK (AP) Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Irving eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Instagram, after failing to do so when he met with reporters earlier Thursday.