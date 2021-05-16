Vitek Vanecek injury: Capitals goalie leaves Game 1 vs. Bruins in first period

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek leaves Game 1 vs. Bruins with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't even take a full period for the goaltending depth of the Washington Capitals to be tested in Game 1 of the team's first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Boston Bruins

UPDATE (Saturday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET): Vitek Vanecek has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to the Capitals.

--End of Update--

The Bruins tied the game at a goal apiece at 13:10 of the opening period when Boston winger Jake DeBrusk scored off a faceoff win.

Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek tried to make the save and appeared to be in some pain as he got back to his feet.

Vanecek eventually exited the game and was replaced by 39-year-old veteran Craig Anderson. 

Anderson is the most experienced goaltender available to the Capitals with 18 NHL seasons under his belt, including 46 career postseason appearances. However, Saturday's series opener is just the fifth appearance for Anderson this season. It's also Anderson's first playoff action since Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Final when he played for the Ottawa Senators.

Goalie depth/injuries have been an issue for the Capitals throughout the 2021. Offseason signing Henrik Lundqvist missed the entire year after heart surgery in January. Ilya Samsonov, who entered the season as the No. 1 netminder, is currently in the league's COVID-19 protocols and not in the lineup for Game 1. 

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Jake DeBrusk with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals

    Jake DeBrusk (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 05/15/2021

  • Doc Emrick narrates amazing hype video for 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

    Former NBC hockey play-by-plan man Doc Emrick narrates an awesome hype video to get you ready for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson

    Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. J.J. Spaun was 12 under, following a first-round 63 that left him tied with Jordan Spieth with a 69.

  • Brad Marchand gives young Capitals fan autographed stick in heartwarming gesture

    Brad Marchand noticed a young Capitals fan was accidentally hit with a puck in warmups prior to Game 1, so the Bruins forward sent her an autographed stick to try and cheer her up.

  • Burns keeps Nelson lead after more Spieth magic, rain looms

    Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader — again. Local favorite Jordan Spieth saved the magic for the 18th green — again. Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67 and briefly pulled even before Burns missed by inches matching Spieth's eagle on 18 and tapped in for birdie.

  • 2021 NHL playoffs: Expert predictions for Bruins-Capitals series

    Which team will emerge victorious from the Bruins vs. Capitals first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series? Here's a roundup of expert predictions.

  • Legendary head coach Bob Stoops dishes on Spencer Rattler

    Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops chats on Spencer Rattler

  • Bruins vs. Capitals live stream: How to watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 online

    The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs have finally arrived, and it all begins Saturday night with the Capitals hosting the Bruins for Game 1 of their first-round series in Washington.

  • Capitals and Bruins have bad blood, friendly familiarity

    Tom Wilson has faced the Boston Bruins a few times since drilling Brandon Carlo with a hit that drew a seven-game suspension. Game 1 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Capitals on Saturday night in Washington is Carlo's first game back on the ice against Wilson since March 3 and the next, high-stakes chapter in the seasonlong tussle between the rivals.

  • Castro's hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs

    Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third. The final comeback by the Tigers came when they scored twice off Kimbrel (0-2).

  • Tokyo Olympics: Why doesn't Japan cancel the Games?

    Current polls in Japan show nearly 70% of the population do not want the Olympics to go ahead.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Angels vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Bogaerts, Devers each homer in Red Sox' 9-0 win

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • Kyrie Irving with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls

    Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/15/2021

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.

  • Lee Westwood shoots 64 to move into contention at the Byron Nelson

    Lee Westwood shot his lowest round on American soil in seven years and then declared the AT&T Byron Nelson “the ideal preparation” for next week’s USPGA Championship. Westwood’s 64, featuring 10 pars and eight birdies, took the former world No1 to nine-under and into contention at Craig Ranch, eight off runaway leader Sam Burns - the American who carded a second-round 62 on the back of his win in Tampa two weeks ago - but only five off second place. The 48-year-old, who has fought his way back up to 23rd in the rankings, looked rested and relaxed after a three-week break and admitted that his run of playing eight out of nine weeks around the Masters was “probably too much”. “i needed that time off because I’ve played too much already,” Westwood said. “But after those two second places [at Bay Hill and The Players] in March, I was on a roll and wanted to keep going. However, at my age, I’ve got to mind my energy levels and keep a bit back.” Westwood missed the cut at The Masters with son Sam on his bag, but fiancée Helen Storey has returned to caddying duties and will also take the role at Kiawah Island where he will again go hunting for that elusive major. “I didn't want to have a month off and go into the [US] PGA rusty,” Westwood said. “This is ideal, really. It is a great tournament in its own right and I prefer to go into a major having been competitive the week before.” On the European Tour, Westwood’s countryman Eddie Pepperell has made a welcome return to form and on 10-under goes into Saturday's final round of the Betfred British Masters with a one-shot advantage over a six-strong group in second, comprising the Scottish duo of Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill, the Italian pair of Edoardo Molinari and Guido Migliozzi, Poland's Adrian Meronk and South Africa's Dean Burmester. Pepperell reached as high as 32nd in the world less than two years ago but has fallen to 210th after a wretched patch. Yet there were promising signs in the Tour’s three-week visit to the Canaries, with the 30-year-old finishing 12th in Tenerife last Sunday. Pepperell has built on that and with a birdie from 40 feet on the famous 18th at the former Ryder Cup layout, he posted a second successive 68 to emerge from that leaderboard logjam. At the Investec South African Women’s Open - the first event of the year on the Ladies European Tour - Scotland’s Kylie Henry moved to within two shots of the halfway lead with a 72 in Cape Town. South Africa's Nicole Garcia sets the pace at Westlake on level par. --

  • Tom Brady vs. Patriots in New England will be a showdown like no other in NFL history

    This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.

  • Watch: CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper nearly gets hit but stands her ground at AT&T Byron Nelson

    It'll take more than an errant shot to rattle Dottie Pepper, a two-time major champion and 17-time LPGA winner.