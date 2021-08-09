VitalHub Selected to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

Vitalhub Corp.
·3 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm whose expertise covers investment banking, equity research and sales and trading services. The 2021 Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference, taking place between August 10 - 12, will serve as a hub for conversation between investors and executive managers. There will be over 600 executives in attendance, representing both public and private companies from an abundance of industries including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and aerospace and defense.

Dan Matlow, VitalHub CEO, will be presenting at the conference at 4:30 PM (ET) on August 12, 2021, in addition to holding one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity to attend the conference or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dan Matlow.

“We are delighted to be included among the list of companies chosen to present,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Canaccord’s Growth Conference has become highly regarded as a pre-eminent showcase of growth opportunities. We look forward to sharing our vision and plans with the investment community and holding one-on-one meetings with investors.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com


