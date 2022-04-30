Vital piece for Michigan basketball elects to transfer

The transfer portal giveth, the transfer portal taketh away.

One day after Michigan basketball got a key piece in the NCAA transfer portal in Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn, the Wolverines are set to lose an already established key piece.

Rumors had been circling over the past 48 hours or so of some possible attrition for the maize and blue, and while it’s seemed unlikely that the emerging point guard, Frankie Collins, would be the piece on its way out, it turns out, there was some validity to those rumors.

On Saturday afternoon, Collins announced on social media that he will be transferring from the Michigan basketball program.

Collins was expected to be the point guard of the future, starting potentially this upcoming season, with Llewellyn likely playing alongside him. He filled in impressively when outgoing PG DeVante’ Jones was out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with injury.

With Collins out, Michigan will either rely on Llewellyn or incoming true freshman Dug McDaniel at the point.

