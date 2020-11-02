The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT

One wonders what went through the minds of the Nissan hierarchy when Tsugio Matsuda emerged from the pitlane in the #23 NISMO car just ahead of Kazuki Hiramine in the #12 Impul machine. No doubt, at first, unadulterated joy. But perhaps, with a lighter, Bridgestone-shod GT-R with a seriously quick driver at the wheel snapping at Matsuda’s heels, just an ounce of anxiety over the risk of a Nissan 1-2 turning into disaster.

Of course, with the benefit of hindsight, we can say that they needn’t have worried: Matsuda came through to complete a miracle comeback that was set into motion by teammate Ronnie Quintarelli, and GT-R crews occupied the top two steps of the podium in the GT500 class for the first time in five years. But at one stage, Hiramine came very close to having a go at Turn 1 after getting a good run out of the chicane, only to think better of it at the last second.

As it turned out, that turned out to be Hiramine’s last real chance at passing. Speaking afterwards, he was clear: he wasn’t happy to finish second, even if it was behind a car from the same manufacturer. He was less concerned by Nissan’s title chances against rivals Honda and Toyota than by trying to end an Impul losing streak dating back to 2016.

That is exactly how it should be. And it highlights a key strength of SUPER GT, which seems to have found the perfect balance between large-scale manufacturer involvement – and all the investment and prestige it entails – and the teams themselves retaining distinct identities.

SUPER GT is often compared to the DTM, and for good reason, as the pair use variants of the same Class One rulebook (or, at least they will until the end of this year). But of all the differences, probably the one that explains best why the DTM is struggling to survive and SUPER GT isn’t is that the 15 cars racing in GT500 all have their own identities, with their own followings – instead of just being pieces on the chess board of warring manufacturers.

It’s hard to imagine how, in the DTM, an underdog manufacturer would have allowed a fight for the win between its cars like the one we saw at Suzuka take place, knowing that its realistic title hopes for the year hinged on the car ahead staying in that position until the chequered flag.

To its credit, the DTM banned team orders for this year, but with Audi in such a dominant position in 2020 the Ingolstadt marque would have hardly needed them anyway to ensure a clean sweep of drivers’, manufacturers’ and teams’ crowns. BMW, had it been in the same position as Nissan was at Suzuka, may well have wished they were still allowed.

After the race, a defeated Hiramine spoke of his regret at keeping Impul’s sponsors and fans waiting for that elusive win. Not Nissan’s fans – they would have been happy either way – but Impul’s. And the concern led by Japanese racing legend Kazuyoshi Hoshino is probably the best illustration there is of a stable, manufacturer-backed but independent team with an exceptionally loyal sponsor in the form of Calsonic.

