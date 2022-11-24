Vita Vea out of practice, Tom Brady gets a rest day

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea did not practice on Wednesday and his workload appeared to remain the same on Thursday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Vea was not participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Vea is dealing with a foot injury as the Bucs prepare to play the Browns this weekend.

If Vea does not practice Friday, it seems likely that he will miss the game. Akiem Hicks, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Logan Hall, and Deadrin Senat would be the team’s defensive tackles in that case.

Stroud reported that quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be taking a rest day. Brady was at practice, but was not throwing during the open portion of the session.

Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) was out on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was participating after a limited session to kick off the week.

