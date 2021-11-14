Vita Vea left late in Sunday’s game with a knee injury

The Buccaneers lost to Washington on Sunday afternoon and they may have lost defensive tackle Vita Vea for a while as well.

Vea had to be carted off after hurting his knee on Washington running back Antonio Gibson‘s touchdown run in the final minute of the game.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Vea felt something in his knee but that he did not have an update on the severity of the injury. Linebacker Devin White also said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he doesn’t know how serious things were and added that he’s praying for his teammate.

The Bucs were shorthanded offensively on Sunday with Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski out of action. They’ll hope that they won’t have to play without Vea for too long.

