Vita Vea leaves Buccaneers practice with injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea was forced to leave the practice field on Tuesday due to injury, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vea was working through 1-on-1 drills early in practice when he went down on the field. In video of the injury posted by Len Martez of 95.3 WDAE, Vea was rushing against guard Alex Cappa when we fell down and reached for his left knee area.

“I haven’t seen him since so I don’t know,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said when asked about Vea following Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll check on him and we’ll see what the report is tomorrow. … I just saw him walking in and he looked fine.”

Vea was setback in his rookie training camp last year as well when a calf strain struck in the first week of camp. The injury kept him out until four weeks into the regular season.