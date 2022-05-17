Vita Vea: We’re happy to have Todd Bowles as our head coach

Though Bruce Arians stepped down as the Buccaneers head coach in March, the team hasn’t had to make too much of an adjustment under Todd Bowles.

That’s at least according to defensive lineman Vita Vea, who spoke to the media about the transition from Arians to Bowles during a Tuesday press conference.

“With Bowles, he’s such a good guy, a cool guy on and off the field,” Vea said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “We’ve been with him for the past three years, so it’s not like you’re getting a new guy. So I think to a lot of us, he’s still coach Bowles to us. Like when we came in today, our first time seeing him, we still congratulated him for being our head coach now. So it’s pretty cool to see that.

“Bittersweet about him and BA, but we move on. Happy to have coach Bowles as our head coach.”

Vea has thrived playing under Bowles for the last three seasons. In 2020, Vea made his first Pro Bowl after recording 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits in 16 games.

While the Bucs named Kacy Rodgers run game coordinator/defensive line coach and Larry Foote pass game coordinator/inside LBs coach, Bowles is still slated to call the defensive plays in 2022.

