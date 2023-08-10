Vita Vea embraces new-look Bucs defense, new roles on and off field

TAMPA — This year, there is a different look for Vita Vea, who chopped off his trademark long hair before training camp. It goes with his new roles as a dad and leader on a new-look Bucs defensive line.

In the offseason, Tampa Bay went all-in on getting younger and more athletic. That included the defensive line, where it used its first-round draft pick to add Calijah Kancey. At 6-feet-1, 280 pounds, Kancey is a much smaller left end than Vea (6-4, 350) has played next to in the past.

The Bucs hoped the two would build a solid working relationship during camp, but Kancey has been sidelined since July 30 with a calf strain.

Vea had nothing but praise for Kancey. He said the rookie showed a good knowledge of the game and strong work ethic, which the Bucs have to hope contributes quickly to a cohesive defensive front once Kancey returns to the field.

The Bucs see the addition of Kancey as a way to make their defensive line quicker and better at pressuring the passer. Vea has been key to the Bucs’ pass rush in the past. Not only a people-mover in the middle, he can overpower in one-on-one battles at the line, making him generally the team’s most effective pass rusher.

Vea led Tampa Bay with 6-1/2 sacks last season, and he hopes for more this year. It’s a priority for the defense.

“That’s just been the main emphasis the last couple of years — that our sack numbers have got to go up,” Vea said. “That was the main thing (Bucs defensive line coach) Kacy (Rodgers) has been emphasizing for us every day in practice and off the field in meetings, trying to help us rush the passer better and contribute to the team to do our best to win and succeed at that phase of the game.”

The Bucs’ 45 sacks tied for seventh-most in the NFL last season. Tampa Bay finished 2022 ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards per game); it was 15th against the run (120.7) and ninth against the pass (203.6).

The addition of Kancey and signing of veteran defensive tackle Greg Gaines — whom coach Todd Bowles said was “quicker than we initially thought” — are both attempts to make the unit more effective against the pass.

Even with all the changes, Vea said that the line already has a good recall and rapport from earlier workouts.

“A lot of recall for us. A lot of the new guys who came in picked it up pretty fast,” Vea said. “I played with Gaines in college (at Washington). We were roommates in college. That chemistry is still there, building on it.”

At just 28, Vea also is learning the right mixture of being a teammate and a leader on the line.

“It’s still pretty crazy,” he said. “You know, time flies, but I tried to learn from my vets in the past. I tried to learn from what they taught me and shed light on these younger guys and lead them in the right direction.”

He has the resume for the job.

In addition to his 6-1/2 sacks, Vea finished last season with 31 total tackles (15 solo, 7 for loss), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 13 quarterback hits in 14 starts.

Serving as a leader on the defensive line is not his only new role this season.

Vea became a dad to daughter Honey in May. She was among the friends and family at AdventHealth Training Center to watch a recent Bucs practice.

“It’s pretty cool having her around and just being able to do this,” Vea said. “Where we are at, this whole team, everybody in there, there are only a few of us that get to play this sport out of the thousands of people who train their whole lives to get to this spot, so it’s definitely a blessing to be there and for her to grow up and say, ‘Oh, my dad was in the NFL.’

“That’s pretty cool to see. Especially for me growing up being a fan of the game and this being my dream. It’s pretty cool to have one of your children be able to witness that.”

