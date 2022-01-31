Vita Vea added to Pro Bowl roster

The Buccaneers now have another player headed to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl.

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that defensive tackle Vita Vea has been added to the All-Star roster as a replacement for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald won’t play in the game since his team will play the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

This is Vea’s first Pro Bowl appearance. The 12th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Vea has become one of the league’s elite run defenders. He recorded 33 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and three pass breakups in 16 games.

The Buccaneers now have nine Pro Bowlers. Quarterback Tom Brady, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, wide receiver Mike Evans, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, inside linebacker Devin White, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and tackle Tristan Wirfs were previously named to the squad. Brady and Wirfs will not play in the game.

