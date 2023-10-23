Vista Equity Partners nears $4 billion buyout of EngageSmart - WSJ

(Reuters) - Vista Equity Partners is close to a $4 billion deal to acquire payments software vendor EngageSmart, a sizable buyout at a time when many private-equity firms are sitting on the sidelines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Shares of EngageSmart rose more than 10% in trading before the bell.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders in EngageSmart would receive $23 per share in cash, the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Vista Equity Partners and EngageSmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

