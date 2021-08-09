Vista global demand

Vista aircraft — Global 7500

Vista Founder & Chairman

Vista Founder & Chairman

VISTA DELIVERS STRONG FIRST HALF 2021 PERFORMANCE WITH HUGE GLOBAL DEMAND FOR ITS MEMBERSHIPS AND FLIGHTS AS WORLD REOPENS

Record sales across Vista’s core subscription offerings as surge in demand for new memberships and flight hours drives exceptional business performance

R ecord sales growth in 2021 across all markets as strong rebound in activity registered during H2 2020 continues ;

6 7 % increase in global flight hours across Vista brands as demand surges ;

Integration into Vista of r ecent acquisitions Red Wing Aviation, Apollo Jets and Talon Air exceeding management expectations and accelerating growth ;

Game -changing moment with already four Global 7500 aircraft fully operational offering the most premium flying and continuing commitment to invest in the expansion of global fleet ;

Client service remains priority across the Group — fleet refurbishments on track through 2021;

Strong momentum has continued through the second half with July being another record month for the Group.

Dubai, August 9, 2021: Vista Global Holding (Vista), the world’s leading private aviation group, provides a market update and overview into its exceptional performance for the first half of 2021, which includes its VistaJet and XO brands.

2021 has begun with a record start, with sales of the Group’s subscription products at all-time highs during the first half of the year. VistaJet sold over 8,000 new annual subscription hours, an increase of 67% on 2020 figures and a 41% rise over 2019 levels. XO Deposit Members were up 82%, with three times as many sales in the period compared with 2020.

The Group’s On Demand services also performed strongly during the period, with a year-on-year growth of 67% across all markets, and 55% up on 2019.

Vista is the world’s largest On Demand charter provider by hours flown, and the Group has seen an increase year-on-year of 67% in global flight hours across its operating companies. This trend accelerated in the second quarter of 2021 as Vista registered a surge in demand over and above pre-pandemic flying.

Regionally, the Middle East saw an increase of 153% in flight hours, with North America and Europe registering 76% and 41% respectively. As the market remained open for domestic flying, business travel rebounding and international flying resuming in June, North America continues to account for the majority of total Group departures at 71%.

Thomas Flohr, Vista’s Founder and Chairman said: “It has been an exceptional start to 2021 for Vista and we are making groundbreaking progress in all corners of the world in enhancing our position as the global pioneer within the business aviation industry. Vista has seen a record first half of the year across all metrics and is seeing huge demand for our subscription and On Demand based offerings. The surge in demand demonstrates how private aviation is the critical mobility solution, as sudden local restrictions continue to cause uncertainty for commercial fliers.”

Vista continued to focus on the growth and expansion of the business. The Group has made significant and accelerated progress with the integration of Red Wing Aviation, Apollo Jets and Talon Air into its portfolio. This resulted in the further expansion of the Group’s footprint in North America, additionally enabling to serve Vista clients with aircraft in the light jet category and management services.

The Group has also accelerated the growth of its global fleet, with already four Global 7500s now available globally for service under the VistaJet brand. This is a game-changing moment as Vista offers the largest, most technologically advanced and longest-range business jet ever for its Members. In addition, XO added 15 new aircraft in the first half of 2021.

Through 2021, the Group is upgrading its interiors across both VistaJet and XO aircraft to further enhance client experience on board. These developments include the installation of greater in-flight connectivity and technology. Vista now offers its fast-growing membership base the opportunity to access its worldwide flying solutions first-hand through its owned global fleet of over 180 aircraft plus a network of over 2,100 alliance jets.

Thomas Flohr continued: “The flexibility of the Group’s fleet and its global footprint has allowed Vista to take full advantage of the strong resurgence in global demand from new and existing Members worldwide. Our trusted brands, coupled with the acceleration of our proprietary technology provides us with a significant advantage in the industry, creating superior client value and elevated end-to-end experience.

The incredible dedication and commitment from our teams across the world has allowed us to capture and transform every single opportunity available to us. Our momentum is strong and we are extremely confident about the future as we continue our global expansion in the second half of 2021 and beyond.”

About Vista

Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, with guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, and cutting-edge aviation technology. The Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

