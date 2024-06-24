Visma-Lease a Bike Eyes Simon Yates Amidst Rumored Team Revamp

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

It looks like the Killer Bees are slated to add one more to their hive (sorry, not sorry).

According to reports, Visma-Lease a Bike is currently the frontrunner to land British cyclist Simon Yates, who is set to move on from the Australian Jayco-AlUla team, with who he’s spent the last eleven seasons.

As Jayco-AlUla’s undisputed team leader, the move would put Yates in a stable that includes two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, world-class Classics man and superdomestique Wout van Aert, the Eagle of Durango and reigning Vuelta a España champion Sepp Kuss, breakout American Matteo Jorgenson, and rising GC man Cian Uijtdebroeks.

Despite all of that firepower, Visma-Lease a Bike is having a nightmare season. With only one win in the last three months, the team has also been trying to figure out how best to attack the looming Tour de France, as both Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert try to return to form following horrific spring crashes.

And while they juggle the roster to try and kickstart some results this year, including a hopeful go a Vingegaard’s third straight Tour de France win, Visma is looking forward, as Classics specialist Victor Campenaerts and Axel Zingle are both the subjects of heavy rumors that put them with the Dutch super team next year.

Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws initially reported Yates’s move, saying that the 31-year-old Brit was looking for teams with strong leaders on their roster and that he might share responsibility at the top of the heap.

It’s an obvious move to assume that Yates’s decision is no doubt being informed by the success his twin brother Adam has been having since moving from INEOS Grenadiers to UAE Team Emirates, where he rides in support of superstar Tadej Pogačar.

Since the move, Adam Yates has notched ten wins, including the opening stage of last year’s Tour de France, putting him in the yellow jersey. A few weeks later, he finished on the podium in third place. Meanwhile, earlier this month, he swept the Tour de Suisse, winning the GC, points, and mountains classifications on the back of a pair of stage wins and a trio of second-place finishes.

One spot behind Adam in last year’s Tour de France was Simon, who will come to Visma with thirty-three wins to his palmarès, which includes a 2018 Vuelta a España overall victory, six Giro d’Italia stage wins, two Tour de France stage wins, and victories at the Tour of the Alps and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Reports have also said that Australian Ben O’Connor will take Yates’s spot at Jayco-AlUla, as O’Connor’s deal with Decathlon-AG2R- La Mondiale is set to end at the conclusion of this season.

No confirmation will be official on any of the aforementioned moves until cycling’s transfer window opens on May 1.

You Might Also Like