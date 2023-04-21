Who is visiting Rutgers football on Saturday?

Saturday will be a busy day for Rutgers football as the Big Ten program will host a number of top recruits for practice.

Several top recruits from Ohio as well as one of New Jersey’s best offensive linemen will be at the scrimmage. Here is a look at some names to keep an eye out for

Jack Hines, a three-star offensive tackle from Avon Old Farm (Avon, CT)

Elijah King, a three-star defensive lineman from Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH)

Monty Keener, a three-star tight end from Linden High School (Linden, MI)

Jason Patterson, a running back from Sneads High School (Sneads, FL)

Judah Pruitt, a three-star offensive lineman from Malcolm X. Shabazz High School (Newark, N.J.)

Devyn Zahursky, a three-star tight end from Midland (Cleveland, OH)

The trip for Pruitt indicates a second visit in as many weeks, a good sign as Rutgers continues to trend well with the No. 28 player in New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights are believed to be the favorites right now for the 6-foot-5, 315-pound guard prospect.

The visit from Hines is more good news for Rutgers as one of New England’s premier players makes another trip to the program. Hines has spoken positively about the program and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty in a recent interview.

