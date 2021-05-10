Re-visiting Bills question marks following 2021 NFL draft

The Bills did not enter the 2021 NFL draft with many question marks on their roster … but there were some. In making eight total picks at the event, let’s re-visit those now, post-draft:

What will the backfield look like?

Bills running back Zack Mos. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Prior to the draft, we had some speculation that the Bills were serious about potentially adding to their backfield. A report indicated that Buffalo might trade up for Clemson running back Travis Etienne. As it turned out, the Bills did not do that as Etienne was selected at No. 25 by the Jaguars in Round 1... and overall, the Bills did not select a single running back. It'll be another year of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss behind quarterback Josh Allen in 2021.

Will pass-rush improve?

Gregory Rousseau (Miami) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We won't fully know the answer to this question until next season gets going, but Buffalo certainly took addressing the pass rush seriously at the rookie selection extravaganza. With their first two picks, defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. were picked by the Bills. At one point in time, the Bills were pursuing free-agent pass rushers like JJ Watt. Such players would be an immediate impact, but it remains to be seen if this pair of rookies can help the Bills improve in this area in both the short and long term. AJ Epenesa, entering his second season, will also factor into this discussion. In 2020, the Bills had 38 total sacks as a team which ranked in the middle of the league.

Secondary settled?

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Of all questions the Bills could have answered at the draft, their No. 2 cornerback spot is the one that still could see some addressing as the offseason rolls on. At the draft, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was selected. However, Wildgoose was a sixth-round pick and it's rare to see a Day 3 prospect enter the NFL by storm. Additionally, Wildgoose might be better suited to play as a slot cornerback in the pros. It remains to be seen where he lines up in training camp. But there's no denying it, as of now, Levi Wallace is the favorite to be Buffalo's No. 2 cornerback next season. He has factored into that role across from Tre'Davious White for a few seasons now, and his top competition is Dane Jackson, who is essentially still a seventh-round rookie after only appearing in a handful of games last season.

Story continues

Another chance for Knox?

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) celebrates with Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 season is going to be pivotal for Dawson Knox. After seeing ups and downs through his first two seasons, Knox is still the favorite to be the Bills' No. 1 tight end. Buffalo only added Jacob Hollister to the position group this offseason, but Knox still has the inside track on him. Knox's problem in his young career has been issues with drops. Next year will be his third season in the pros and while he could still see several more seasons ahead of him in the NFL, 2021 will be a year that the Bills will decide if he's a true No. 1 tight end. After next season, he'll enter the final year of his rookie contract and the 2022 NFL draft could see the tight end position at the top of the Bills' needs list if Knox doesn't improve.

Return man options?

Houston Cougars wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Andre Roberts via free agency, it was clear that Isaiah McKenzie would be the next man up in terms of who would handle return duties for the Bills. Not so fast now. It wasn't a top question for Buffalo heading into the draft, but as things turned out, the Bills will not just be handing McKenzie Roberts' old spot. The Bills selected Houston speedster Marquez Stevenson in the sixth round. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane already said following the draft that Stevenson's best chance to make the team's roster is through the returner spot. McKenzie vs. Stevenson... game on.

1

1