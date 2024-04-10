Visiting Barca stun PSG 3-2 in CL, Atletico edge Dortmund 2-1

Barcelona players celebrate after their teammate Andreas Christensen socred their side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes stadium. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Raphinha hit a brace as Barcelona claimed a stunning 3-2 comeback victory at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-finals while Atletico Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute against a shaky PSG defence, and made it 2-2 in the 62nd with a delicate effort, before Andreas Christensen headed the 3-2 winner in 77th with his first touch after coming on seconds earlier.

PSG had fought back after the restart as Ousmane Dembele netted a 48th-minute equalizer against his former club, and Vitinha put the hosts 2-1 up in the 51st.

Barca play the second leg at home and will like their chances to get a first semi-final berth since 2019, while PSG's bid to win finally win the elite event may end prematurely again.

If Barca prevail they could face an all-Spanish semi-final after Atletico made the most of Dortmund defensive mistakes to score from Rodrigo de Paul in the fourth minute and Samuel Lino in the 32nd.

But substitute Sebastian Haller kept the Germans in the tie by netting in the 82nd minute, and Julian Brandt was denied a stoppage-time equalizer by the crossbar.

All ties are well balanced as on Tuesday record winners Real Madrid and title holders Manchester City played to a thrilling 3-3 draw, and there was also no winner in Arsenal's 2-2 against Bayern Munich.

The matches took place amid beefed up security after an Islamic State terror threat via a media outlet linked to the group.

PSG's Ousmane Dembele (R) celebrates his side's first goal while Barcelona's Jules Kounde and Frenkie DE Jong look dejected during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes stadium. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and PSG's Kylian Mbappe battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes stadium. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Madrid's Samuel Lino (L) scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wanda Metropolitano. Federico Gambarini/dpa

tletico Madrid players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wanda Metropolitano. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul (L) and Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (C) fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wanda Metropolitano. Federico Gambarini/dpa