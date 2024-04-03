Visit Wichita talks about upcoming April events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Visit Wichita’s Jemelle Holopirek joined KSN News on Wednesday to talk about two upcoming events.

On Friday, April 5, the Wichita Wind Surge kicks off their season at Riverfront Stadium. The gates open at 5:30 p.m., with game time at 7:05 p.m. There will be fireworks following the game. To get tickets, click here.

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) action, hosted by Wichita State University (WSU) and Visit Wichita, is set to take place this weekend, April 5-7, at Charles Koch Arena. It marks the first time for the event to happen in Wichita. Play starts at 4 p.m. on April 5 and 6 and at 11 a.m. on April 7.

MLTT features world class players – the best in America – representing 40 total countries. It is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased via WSU’s ticketing site.

