Who will visit Rutgers football on Thursday?

Kristian Dyer
·2 min read

Thursday is set to be another busy day for Rutgers football, as the Scarlet Knights will host several players on visits for Thursday’s practice:

Herbert holds a Rutgers offer in addition to UConn and UMass. Regovich doesn’t have a Rutgers offer yet but does hold an SEC offer (Kentucky).

Jenkins is a huge recruit and it is important for Rutgers to get him on campus and continue to form a strong relationship.

This past weekend, several players

Pilof committed to Rutgers on Saturday evening while on his visit.

During the week, a number of 2024 recruits came for visits as well:

Related

Rutgers football: Where does Naseim Brantley rank among the Big Ten's wide receivers? (spoiler, he's up pretty, pretty high)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire