Who will visit Rutgers football on Thursday?
Thursday is set to be another busy day for Rutgers football, as the Scarlet Knights will host several players on visits for Thursday’s practice:
Blake Herbert, a class of 2025 quarterback from Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA)
Bryce Jenkins, a four-star cornerback from
Troy Regovich, a three-star defensive lineman from St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)
Herbert holds a Rutgers offer in addition to UConn and UMass. Regovich doesn’t have a Rutgers offer yet but does hold an SEC offer (Kentucky).
Jenkins is a huge recruit and it is important for Rutgers to get him on campus and continue to form a strong relationship.
This past weekend, several players
Cooper Ackerman, a three-star defensive end from Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, MA)
Brian Brennan, an offensive tackle from Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Grafton, MA)
Sam Pilof, a three-star linebacker from Middleton (Middleton, WI). Pilof committed on the visit.
During the week, a number of 2024 recruits came for visits as well:
Aaris Bethea, a three-star defensive lineman from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Benjamin Black, a wide receiver from Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC)
Colin Cubberly, a three-star offensive tackle from Arlington (Larageneville, N.Y)
K.J. Duff, a three-star tight end from St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y)
Teddy Foster, a defensive back from Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)
Judah Pruitt, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Shabazz (Newark, N.J.)
A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.) *Rutgers Football commit*
Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Detroit County Day (Beverly Hills, MI) *Rutgers Football commit*
